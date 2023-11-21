Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 206,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 911,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,869,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $174.57. 142,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,443. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

