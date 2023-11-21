Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $51,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $248.70. 115,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.84 and a 200-day moving average of $266.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

