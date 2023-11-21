Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amkor Technology (AMKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) recently:

11/16/2023 – Amkor Technology is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Amkor Technology is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Amkor Technology is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2023 – Amkor Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 127,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,390. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,511,953. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

