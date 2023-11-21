Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $18,294,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.98 on Tuesday, hitting $793.66. 104,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $816.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $781.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

