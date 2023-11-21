Regents of The University of California Buys New Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,222,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF comprises 18.4% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 60.25% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NZAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NZAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

