Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stake Decreased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.14% of Revance Therapeutics worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 330,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

