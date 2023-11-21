Reviewing ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) & PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) and PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies -471.33% -71.15% -54.90% PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ClearSign Technologies and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

ClearSign Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 549.63%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and PureCycle Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $1.18 million 30.21 -$5.76 million ($0.14) -6.60 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PureCycle Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearSign Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies beats PureCycle Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. The company also provides ClearSign Core Boiler Burner; and ClearSign Core Flaring Burners technologies. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

