Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,101,000 after buying an additional 42,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 11.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 229.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 5.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

