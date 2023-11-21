Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,343. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

