Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $28.84 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

UNH traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $539.05. 845,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,239. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $553.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

