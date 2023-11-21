Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $32.94 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 3.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $32,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.52. 338,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,409. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.