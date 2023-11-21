Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.21% of Alkermes worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,574,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,998 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 851,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 419,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

