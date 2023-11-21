Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $5.47 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,665 shares of company stock worth $16,095,968. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,504. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.70.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

