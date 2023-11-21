Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 163,830 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,830 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.34% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 565,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 516,454 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,167,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 3,005,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

