Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.71. 131,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.85. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

