Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 120,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 2.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. 606,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,096. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

