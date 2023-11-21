Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 229,365 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,365 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.66% of Outset Medical worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 644.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 144,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,994. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $248.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

