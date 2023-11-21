Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MOH traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $360.09. 50,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.00. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

