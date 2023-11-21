Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 53,968 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 344.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,968 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

O stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 729,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,735. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

