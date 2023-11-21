Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,094 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 86.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WMK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,183. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

