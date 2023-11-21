Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. 721,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,265. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

