Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

CME traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.30. 124,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.