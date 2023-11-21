Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 239,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

