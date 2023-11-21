Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. 791,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,712. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $40.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

