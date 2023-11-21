RK Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.