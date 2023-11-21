Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lowered by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $131.31.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.