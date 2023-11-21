Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

