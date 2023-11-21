Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $87,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

