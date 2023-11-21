Scotiabank Boosts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$13.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

CVO stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.16. The firm has a market cap of C$567.82 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

