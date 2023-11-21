Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 12794067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 20.0 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2,332.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 123.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

