Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$847.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.09 and a one year high of C$29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.09.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.17.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.