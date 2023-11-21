Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SLOIY stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. Soitec has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $90.12.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

