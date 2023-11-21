SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 3.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 1.43% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $217,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. 493,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

