SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Sold by Foresite Capital Management V LLC

Foresite Capital Management V LLC lessened its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,196 shares during the quarter. SomaLogic comprises about 5.7% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned approximately 1.81% of SomaLogic worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,741,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 4,411,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 10,196.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,510,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 181,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. SomaLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $483.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.52.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 159.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taich sold 21,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $50,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,038.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock worth $79,754 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

