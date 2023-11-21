Somerset Group LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VB traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,246. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.