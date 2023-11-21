Somerset Group LLC Purchases 1,064 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after buying an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 483,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

