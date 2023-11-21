Somerset Group LLC Sells 580 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Somerset Group LLC cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 6.7% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerset Group LLC owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 224,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

