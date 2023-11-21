S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.54 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.44.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

