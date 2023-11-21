Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,510,408.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

