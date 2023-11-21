Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $184,717 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after buying an additional 1,951,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

