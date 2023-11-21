Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,980 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. 2,323,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,712,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

