Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

GILD traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,255. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

