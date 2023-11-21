Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.17 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Donaldson makes up approximately 0.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Donaldson worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.