Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises about 0.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of IPG Photonics worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.64. 31,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,594,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,594,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,905. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.