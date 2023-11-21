Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $1,544,641. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $33.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,442.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,453.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,420.57. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

