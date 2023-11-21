Stantec (NYSE:STN) Shares Gap Down to $70.51

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.51, but opened at $67.75. Stantec shares last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 30,313 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STN

Stantec Stock Down 2.7 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $26,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.