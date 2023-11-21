Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

