Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.96%. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 183.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

