Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

