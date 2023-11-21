Stifel Nicolaus Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.04.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.84 and a one year high of C$32.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

